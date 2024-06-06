Big Discounts On Tata Cars In June 2024 – Tiago, Nexon, Punch, Harrier

The Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Nexon facelift and Punch are available with big discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in June 2024

This month, Tata Motors is offering lucrative discounts on its select models, such as Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon facelift, Harrier and Safari. Customers can avail ongoing discounts on Tata cars till June 30, 2024. Let’s have a look at the model-wise discounts.

1. Tata Tiago – Up to Rs 60,000

Tata’s most affordable hatchback, Tiago is available with maximum discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in June 2024. The Tata Tiago petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an additional benefit of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, CNG variants can be had at total benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

2. Tata Tigor – Up to Rs 55,000

Customers who are planning to buy the Tigor sub-4-metre sedan in June 2024 can avail up to Rs 55,000 maximum discounts. A cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and an additional discount of Rs 5,000 are offered at the petrol variants of Tata Tigor. Those, who are opting for Tigor CNG variants can grab discounts worth Rs 50,000.

3. Tata Altroz – Up to Rs 53,000

The premium hatchback, Tata Altroz can be had at a total discount of Rs 53,000, including a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and an additional discount of Rs 3,000. On the contrary, the Tata Altroz CNG variants are available with maximum benefit of Rs 38,000 – a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 in June 2024.

4. Tata Harrier, Safari – Up to Rs 43,000

On the purchase of Tata Harrier and Safari, one can avail up to Rs 43,000 discounts in June 2024. These discounts include an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a corporate benefit worth Rs 8,000 and an additional discount of Rs 5,000.

5. Tata Nexon facelift – Up to Rs 25,000

The company is also offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the diesel and petrol variants of the Tata Nexon facelift. It can be had at an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000.

6. Tata Punch – Up to Rs 3,000

Owing to its good sales in the past few months, the Tata Punch compact SUV is available with minimum discount in June 2024. The SUV only gets a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.