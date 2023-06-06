Big Discounts On Tata Cars In June 2023 – Tiago, Punch, Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in the month of June 2023 as Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari can be bought with good deals

Tata Motors is offering good discounts for some of its models in the month of June 2023. The entry-level Tiago hatchback is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 10,000 and the corporate discount at Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. Its sedan sibling is also sold with attractive discounts.

The Tata Tigor is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 for the AMT variant but the regular manual version comes with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. For both variants, the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 10,000 and the corporate discount at Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000 just like its hatchback sibling.

It must be noted that some of the top-selling Tata models such as Punch, Nexon EV and Tiago EV are not retailed with any discounts. The Tigor EV can be bought with select dealer-level discounts though. The petrol version of the Altroz is offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 while the DCA trim has it at Rs. 15,000 this month.

Tata Cars Cash Discount In June Exchange Bonus + Corp Discount Tata Tiago Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Tigor Up To Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Punch – – Tata Altroz Petrol Up To Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Altroz Diesel Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Tata Tiago EV – – Tata Nexon – Rs. 3,000 Tata Harrier & Safari – Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000

The exchange bonus and corporate discount stand at Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively for both trims. The diesel-spec Tata Altroz gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 as the total benefits of up to Rs. 28,000 can be availed in the month of June 2023.

The country’s best-selling SUV, Nexon, is not available with any cash discount or exchange bonus but the corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 can be triggered. Some of the above-mentioned offers are for a limited period on select models depending on the availability and location. For people working in the Tata Group of companies, special offer schemes are also available.

Besides the additional dealer-end discounts, Tata’s Harrier and Safari SUVs can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.