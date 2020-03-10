Big Discounts On Remaining Units Of Current-Gen BS4 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai retails the current-gen Creta in the country between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 15.72 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) before the discount.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd debuted a new-gen variant of the Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo last month, and is all set to launch the new car in the country on March 17. However, if you’re planning to buy a mid-size SUV right now, you might want to know that Hyundai is currently offering a flat cash discount of up to Rs 1.15 lakh on the current-gen model, which is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 15.72 lakh (ex-showroom) before discount.

The current-gen Creta comes with three different BS4 powertrains, which include a 1.4-litre diesel engine, a bigger 1.6-litre diesel engine and a 1.6-litre petrol powertrain. The 1.4-litre motor produces 90 PS of maximum power and 220 Nm peak torque, while the bigger 1.6-litre oil burner is good for 128 PS/260 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine belts out 123 PS power and 151 Nm torque.

The 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 1.4-litre diesel motor comes coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. On the outside, the Creta comes equipped with bi-function projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and stylish 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Other features of the car include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, an electric sunroof, front ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and more!

In terms of safety, Hyundai has equipped the current-gen Creta with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, ABS with EBD and up to 6 airbags.

On the other hand, the upcoming second-gen Creta will step up the game in the segment, and will give good competition to its cousin, the Kia Seltos; which currently dominates the mid-size SUV sales chart. The Seltos is currently priced from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and the next-gen Creta will also carry a similar price tag.