Big Discounts On Popular Cars In Sept Compared To Last Month – Up To 2L

Car discounts are up significantly in September 2024. Jeep Compass offers up to Rs 2 lakh off, while Mahindra, Honda, and Maruti Suzuki models have substantial savings

In September 2024, car manufacturers are giving bigger discounts to attract buyers and clear out their stock because sales are slow. This month, discounts on cars have increased significantly compared to benefits on August 2024. Additionally, a few models are available at a total discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. Here are the complete details.

Jeep Compass – Up to Rs 2 lakh

Jeep India is providing substantial discounts on its popular compact SUV, the Compass. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh until September 30, 2024. These discounts include both cash discount and exchange bonuses.

Mahindra Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio N – Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering attractive discounts on several popular models in September 2024. The Mahindra Thar 3-door SUV features significant discounts of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first time on both petrol and diesel variants. The base AX OPT D MT 2WD variant sees a discount of Rs 1.36 lakh, while the top-spec LX 4WD benefits from up to Rs 1.50 lakh off.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available with a total discount of up to Rs 1 lakh this month. This SUV is equipped with a 2.2-litre Gen-2 mHawk diesel engine, delivering 132 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a discount of up to Rs 50,000 in September 2024.

Honda City, Amaze, Elevate – Up to Rs 1.14 lakh

The Honda City gets exciting benefits of up to Rs 1.14 lakh till September 30, 2024. Customer can avail of these discounts in the form of cash discounts and exchange offer. Similarly, the Honda Amaze can be had at a good discount of up to Rs 1.12 lakh this month against Rs 96,000 in August 2024. Honda’s compact SUV, the Elevate also attracts a discount of Rs 75,000, including a cash discount, exchange bonus, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR, New-gen Swift – Up to Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, one of the largest car manufacturers, is facing increased competition despite offering substantial discounts on several models in September 2024. The Maruti Baleno, for instance, comes with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh this month, up from Rs 58,000 last month. Similarly, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the 5th-gen Swift are available with discounts of up to Rs 62,000 and Rs 37,000, respectively.

Disclaimer: Please note that discounts may vary from city to city, depending on various factors. Contact your nearest dealership to know the exact discount figures.