Big Discounts On MY2022 Sedans & SUVs – Up To 2.5 Lakh

The 2022 Jeep Meridian is currently available with Rs. 2.5 lakh benefits and discounts are subject to stock availability

In the month of February 2023, manufacturers and dealers are offering high discounts on the Model Year 2022 vehicles but they are indeed subject to stock availability. If you are in the market looking to save more money, these offers will certainly attract you and perhaps you will have to hurry before the offers come to a close.

Jeep India introduced the Meridian in May 2022 to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner in the full-size SUV segment. The 2022 Meridian is currently available with Rs. 2.5 lakh benefits while one of its competitors, the Citroen C5 Aircross comes with Rs. 2 lakh benefits and additional deals from the dealerships to make the offering more attractive.

It must be noted that the French brand debuted in India with the C5 Aircross in 2021 and it received a facelift last year. The Jeep Compass’ MY 2022 stock can be bought with a discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh for diesel and up to Rs. 1 lakh for petrol. On select 2022 MY variants, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are available with up to Rs. 1.25 lakh benefits from the dealer end.

The Tata Harrier and Safari 2022 versions are retailed with Rs. 1 lakh benefits on select variants but the stock availability is very limited. Tata showcased the Dark Red editions of the midsize SUV duo at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and they will be launched soon in India with updates such as ADAS tech, a larger touchscreen infotainment system and much more.

The Magnite is currently the only model sold by the Japanese manufacturer in India and its 2022 iteration comes with benefits of up to Rs. 82,000. Nissan is expected to launch the fourth generation X-Trail later this year locally. The fifth-generation Honda City and WR-V, which will be discontinued soon, are available with benefits of up to Rs. 70,000.

The 2022 Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 70,000 while the Renault Triber and Kiger are available with Rs. 62,000 benefits and dealer end discounts. The Volkswagen Virtus and Slavia’s 2022 versions come with benefits of up to Rs. 60,000 on select trims.