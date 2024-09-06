Big Discounts On Hyundai Cars In September 2024 – Up To 2 Lakh

Hyundai is offering a flat cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh on the existing stocks of the Kona Electric in September 2024 in India

In the month of September 2024, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is offering good discount deals for many of its products. The entry-level Grand i10 Nios is sold with a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 48,000.

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount stand at Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively – up to Rs. 43,000 in total. The i20 premium hatchback can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

The Hyundai Alcazar three-row SUV gets a hefty cash discount of Rs. 55,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 85,000. The facelifted version of the Alcazar will be launched on September 9 with a host of exterior and interior changes along with new feature additions. However, its powertrain lineup and gearbox options will be retained.

Hyundai Cars Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp Discount 1. Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 2. Aura Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 3. i20 Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 4. Alcazar Rs. 55,000 Rs. 30,000 5. Exter Rs. 20,000 – 6. i20 N Line Rs. 20,000 Rs. 10,000 7. Venue Rs. 45,000 Rs. 10,000 8. Venue N Line Rs. 40,000 Rs. 10,000 9. Verna Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 10. Tucson MY2023 Rs. 2 Lakh – 11. Tucson MY2024 Rs. 50,000 – 12. Kona Electric Rs. 2 Lakh –

The Hyundai Exter micro SUV can be purchased with cash discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 this month while the N Line spec i20 is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The Venue compact SUV is available with a cash discount of Rs. 45,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

The Venue N Line can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 50,000. The Hyundai Verna midsize sedan is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 20,000. The MY 2023 Tucson gets a massive cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh this month.

The MY2024 Tucson can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 as well. The updated version of the Tucson is expected to launch sometime next year in India. The now-discontinued Kona Electric is available with a flat cash discount of Rs. 2 lakh.