Big Discounts On Diesel Version of Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is currently offering some great discounts on three of its popular Arena models, including Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest-selling carmaker, recently discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel variants of the Ertiga and is even contemplating discontinuation of the 1.3-litre variants of the Ciaz. In a similar fashion, the carmaker will axe the production of the 1.3-litre diesel engine-equipped models by April 1, 2020.

However, in order to make the most of the brilliant Fiat-sourced motor and also to push the sales of its popular cars in the ongoing period of sales slump, the company is offering some great discounts on Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza.

The Swift, Dzire and Vitara Brezza are currently available with offers worth Rs 50,000, which are being given through free extended warranty, exchange offers, corporate bonus and cash discounts. It may be noted here that the carmaker had earlier announced free 5-year warranty package for the Brezza but is now offering the same even on the diesel versions of the Swift and the Dzire. Here are the details –

1. Maruti Swift

The Maruti Swift is easily among the most popular cars on sale in the country. The small car, which is a regular with featuring on the top 5 best-selling cars of the country. The funky little small car is currently available with discounts worth Rs 42,500.

Other than the free 5-year warranty, the hatchback is currently available with an exchange offer for all those who decide to sell their old car to the Maruti Suzuki dealership. There’s also a cash discount through consumer offer and a corporate bonus. Thanks to these savings, the Swift has become even better value for money than before.

2. Maruti Dzire

The compact sedan derivative of the Maruti Swift is another hot-seller that was even the highest-selling car last year. The most affordable sedan in the company’s lineup benefits from all the traits of the Swift but additionally offers a larger boot and a premium beige-black colour theme for the cabin.

The diesel variants of the Dzire are currently available with offers worth Rs 47,500. Apart from the free extended warranty of 5 years, the buyers benefit from an exchange offer if they sell their old car to the company. Plus, there’s also a cash discount that is being provided through a consumer offer.

Finally, there’s even some corporate discount, which further sweetens the entire deal. All these offers together make the Dzire a great buy for all those looking for a frugal, spacious and a sufficiently comfortable affordable sedan.

3. Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is easily among the most successful compact SUVs to have ever been on sale in the country. However, in the recent times, the sub-4-metre model has faced some heat from the recently launched Hyundai Venue, which has, in fact, pushed it to the second spot on the list of the top-selling compact SUVs of the country.

Still, the Brezza is a well-sorted product that has a lot going for it. Available only with a 1.3-litre diesel engine option, it’s also the most fuel-efficient SUV in the country. Currently, it’s available with discounts worth Rs 50,000. Other than the brilliant free 5-year warranty package, the SUV is also available with an exchange offer, some cash discount that is being provided through a consumer offer and a corporate bonus.

All these offers together make the Brezza even better value for money, thereby giving it a better change to outclass the recently introduced Hyundai Venue. In the near future, the Brezza will likely get a new petrol engine variant in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol motor from the Maruti Ciaz. It will even get the new in-house-developed 1.5-litre diesel engine that is already being offered on the Ciaz as well as the Ertiga.