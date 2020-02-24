Big Discounts On BS6 Cars This Month (Feb 2020) – Kwid To XUV300

Automobile manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra are offering good discount deals on their BS6 models

The BSVI deadline is well under a month and a half away and even the models that have already been updated to meet the stringent emission standards are being sold attractive levels of discounts domestically. The highly popular Alto 800 comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus this month.

The Celerio, which is expected to get a new generation in the near future, offers a similar level of discounts in February 2020. The Kwid received a facelift late last year and it is sold with Rs. 10,000 on loyalty discounts and warranty period for four years. The S-Presso has been performing well in sales and more than 40,000 units have been retailed so far.

The micro SUV gets Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus as well with its BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol powertrain. Hyundai’s entry-level hatchback, Santro, is offered with cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 – taking the total to Rs. 30,000 in the second month of the new year.

BS6 Model February 2020 Discount Offers Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Renault Kwid Rs. 10,000 Loyalty + 4 Year Warranty Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Hyundai Santro Rs. 15,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 15,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Hyundai Elite I20 Rs. 15,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Toyota Glanza Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS6 Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Swift Rs. 25,000 Cash + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs. 30,000 Cash Discount + 20,000 Exchange Bonus Honda Amaze Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus + 5 Year Warranty Mahindra XUV300 Upto Rs 35K Benefits including 5 Year Warranty and Accessories Pack

Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno will be getting a new rival in the form of third-generation Elite i20 by the middle of this year and Tata’s Altroz is already up and running since last month. The B2 segment premium hatchback is currently sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount and similar money on exchange bonus.

The Elite i20 is retailed with the same discounts as the Baleno while the latter’s rebadged version, Toyota Glanza, comes with only Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. Maruti Suzuki has been reaping benefits with the third-gen Wagon R ever since it went on sale in January 2019 and it is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus this month.

The Grand i10 Nios sees discounts of Rs. 10,000 on cash and Rs. 10,000 on exchange bonus while its main rival, Maruti Suzuki Swift, is even more lucrative with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. The Dzire endures a total discount of up to Rs. 50,000 this month while the Honda Amaze comes with Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and five-year warranty. Including five-year warranty and accessories pack, the Mahindra XUV300 gets up to Rs. 35,000 benefits.