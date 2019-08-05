Details regarding the discounts of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire for the month of August 2019 are given below

In August 2019, Maruti Suzuki is offering plenty of discounts across its domestic portfolio. The Dzire petrol version comes with Rs. 19,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 freedom offer until Independence Day. The additional cash discount for the BSIV petrol variant stands at Rs. 10,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate bonus stand at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000 respectively.

The total discount is at Rs. 63,000 while for the manual and AMT versions of the Dzire diesel, Delhi-NCR dealers provide Rs. 19,000 cash discount, freedom offer of Rs. 17,000 cash discount or five-year free-of-cost extended warranty worth Rs. 19,000. Furthermore, Rs. 10,000 cash discount on BSIV variant along with Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount can be added to the discount list.

Over to the Maruti Suzuki Swift diesel, the manual and AMT variants are sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, freedom offer comprising of Rs. 15,750 cash discount or five-year cost-free extended warranty worth Rs. 17,700. Besides, Rs. 10,000 cash discount on BSIV variant, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus brings the total tally to more than Rs. 67,000.

Maruti SWIFT Cash Discount (till 15th August) Exchange + Corporate Discount BS6 Petrol VXI/ZXI Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 BS4 Petrol Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 BS6 Petrol LXI Rs. 24,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Diesel BS4 Rs. 20,000 + 5 Year EW Warranty Worth Rs. 17,736 Or additional Cash Discount of Rs. 15,750 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Except for the entry-level Swift LXi petrol, other petrol trims are retailed with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, an additional cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on BSIV models, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 corporate discount taking the tally up to Rs. 49,000 in Delhi-NCR. The LXi petrol gets Rs. 14,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 freedom offer till August 15 alongside Rs. 24,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 4,000 corporate bonus.

Maruti DZIRE Cash Discount (till 15th August) Exchange + Corporate Discount BS6 Petrol Rs. 29,000 Rs.20,000 + Rs. 4,000 BS4 Petrol Rs. 39,000 Rs.20,000 + Rs. 4,000 BS4 Diesel Rs. 25,000 + 5 Year EW Warranty Worth Rs. 19,105 Or additional Cash Discount of Rs. 17,000 Rs.25,000 + Rs. 5,000

At Rs. 48,000, Swift LXi petrol gets Rs. 9,000 additional discount money compared to the other BS6 petrol variants. The Vitara Brezza also comes under the discount scheme this month as Rs. 66,000 worth discounts and benefits are made available. The compact SUV is expected to receive a facelift during this festive season with the addition of features like a sunroof and four airbags.

Moreover, a petrol engine will likely be added to the lineup as well. Maruti Suzuki will be launching the XL6 based on Ertiga with second-row captain seats and notable exterior and interior changes this month. The S-Presso micro SUV derived from Concept Future S will also make its way into showrooms later this year.