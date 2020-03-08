Big Discounts On BMW G310 R, G310 GS – Up To Rs. 96,500

The G310 R and its adventure tourer sibling G310 GS are the entry-level motorcycles in BMW Motorrad’s lineup, and are yet to upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms

As the BS6 deadline nears, manufacturers are offering hefty discounts to offload the unsold BS4 inventory, and one such two-wheeler manufacturer is BMW Motorrad; dealers of which are offering discounts of up to Rs 86,000 and Rs 96,500 on the G310 R and G310 GS respectively in Kerala.

Without the discounts, the G310 R has priced at Rs 3.31 lakh, while the G310 GS is retailed at Rs 3.85 lakh (both prices, on-road Kerala). Furthermore, dealers are also offering a BMW riding jacket, or a helmet with the purchase of the bike, absolutely free of cost. Both of the articles otherwise cost about Rs 34,000.

In addition, the first service of your bike will also be offered as a complimentary benefit. It should be noted that the aforementioned discounts are valid till 8th March. However, since dealers would be looking to offload the remaining BS4 stock, they would continue to offer discounts until stocks last.

Powering both G310 R naked roadster and the G310 GS adventure tourer is a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, that generates 34 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 28.4 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The said motor comes coupled with a 6-speed transmission, and the bikes use 41 mm USD forks up front with a mono-shock setup at the rear.

The motorcycles use a 300 mm disc brake at the front while a 240 mm disc performs the braking duties at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS. The BMW G310 R naked motorcycle was BMW’s first modern sub-500 cc bike, The G 310 R puts up against the likes of KTM Duke 390, Bajaj Dominar 400, Yamaha YZF R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, as well as the TVS Apache RR 310.

On the contrary, the BMW G 310 S ADV competes against other similarly priced tourers in the country including the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan, and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300.