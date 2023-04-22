Big Discounts For Tata Cars April 2023 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon

Tata offers discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 for the Tiago and Tigor CNG variants as well as the Harrier and Safari midsize SUVs in April 2023

In the month of April 2023, Tata Motors’ Tiago and Tigor petrol versions are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the overall total up to Rs. 28,000. The Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG variants are retailed with even a better total discount offer.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG variants are available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 – taking the overall total up to Rs. 35,000 this month. The Tata Altroz premium hatchback is sold with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 for the petrol manual version.

For the DCA petrol and diesel iterations, the homegrown manufacturer offers Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 – taking the total of Rs. 28,000. Tata is gearing up to launch the CNG version of the Altroz in the coming weeks and the deliveries will commence next month in India.

Tata Models Discounts In April 2023 Tiago & Tigor Petrol Rs. 15,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 3,000 Corp Tiago CNG & Tigor CNG Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 5,000 Corp Altroz Rs. 10,000 Cash Discount for Petrol MT/Rs. 15,000 for DCA & Diesel + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 3,000 Corp Tata Nexon Rs. 3,000 Corp Tata Harrier & Tata Safari Rs. 25,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 10,000 Corp

It will be offered in multiple variants and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Altroz CNG debuted alongside the Punch CNG at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and the latter will hit showrooms before the end of this calendar year.

The Tata Nexon compact SUV is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the country and due to the high demand, it is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 only. The Harrier and Safari midsize SUVs can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

The facelifted version of the Nexon is expected to launch around August 2023 while the heavily updated Harrier and Safari will reportedly be introduced around September or October. The Punch, Nexon EV and Tiago EV do not offer any discounts.