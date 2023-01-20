Big Discount Offers On Tata Electric Cars This Month – HURRY!

Tata offers cash discount, corporate bonus, exchange bonus or green bonus for its 2022 MY and 2023 MY Nexon EV and Tigor EV in India

Tata Motors endured a successful outing in 2022 by crossing 50,000 unit sales with electric vehicles and is bracing to go one better this CY. Both Nexon EV and Tigor EV are popular in the domestic market while the Tiago EV entered the automotive scene a few weeks ago. The range will further be expanded in the coming years as the near-production Harrier EV and Sierra EV were displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The MY 2022 Nexon Prime can be bought this month with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 (or green bonus of Rs. 20,000 for the existing Tata owners) and a corporate bonus of Rs. 15,000 (applicable for 20 corporates). Thus, taking the total up to Rs. 80,000 as an exchange bonus and green bonus cannot be clubbed together.

This offer is applicable for all variants except the XM. The 2022 Nexon EV Max comes with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 while the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 25,000 (or green bonus of Rs. 15,000) and the corporate bonus at Rs. 10,000 taking the total up to Rs. 60,000. All variants of the 2022 Tigor EV can be availed with a similar discount total as the Nexon EV Max.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus/Green bonus/Corporate Discounts Tata Nexon Prime 2022 Model (Excluding XM) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000/Rs. 20,000/Rs.15,000 Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Model All Variants Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000/Rs. 15,000/Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor EV Ziptron (Personal Segment) 2022 Model All Variants Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000/Rs. 15,000/Rs. 10,000 Tata Nexon Prime 2023 Model (Excluding XM) NIL Rs. 25,000/Rs. 20,000/Rs. 15,000 Tata Nexon EV Max 2023 Model All Variants NIL Rs. 25,000/Rs. 15,000/Rs. 10,000 Tata Tigor EV Ziptron (Personal Segment) 2023 Model All Variants NIL Rs. 25,000/Rs. 15,000/Rs. 10,000

Tata has announced the prices of the 2023 Nexon EV range yesterday as the claimed driving range of the Nexon EV Max is increased and the prices of some of the variants are reduced. All variants of the Nexon Prime 2023 range can be had with the exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 or the green bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corp discount of Rs. 15,000.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV Max variants can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 or a green bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corp discount of Rs. 10,000. The 2023 Tata Tigor EV can be bought with the exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 or the green bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 as well this month in India.

The Mumbai-based manufacturer is expected to launch the electric version of the Harrier in 2024 while the Sierra EV could also arrive sometime in 2024 or 2025.