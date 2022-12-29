Best Year-End Discounts This Week – Upto Rs. 2.5 Lakh

All the brands recently announced the latest year-end discounts for new car buyers including heavy cash discounts

With the year now coming to an end, all the brands including Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Jeep and others have announced lucrative deals for new car buyers and here are the best year-end discounts this December you should check out.

1. Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian was earlier launched in the country and is offered with a 2.0L diesel engine with a maximum power output of 170 bhp. This SUV takes on the rivals like the Fortuner and the Kodiaq and is being offered with total benefits up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

2. Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is also being offered with a total discount of Rs 1.5 lakh including cash discounts, loyalty bonus, exchange bonus, and corporate offers. It is offered with two engine options and is one of the most premium offerings in its segment.

3. Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos in the country and can be had with either a 1.0L petrol or a 1.5L petrol engine. The brand is offering total discounts up to Rs 1.25 lakh for the buyers of the new Kushaq.

4. VW Taigun

The Taigun was the first SUV in the brand’s portfolio to be launched on the new MQB A0 IN platform and is offered with same engine options as the Kushaq. It is being offered with total discounts worth up to Rs 1 lakh depending on the variant you opt for.

5. Tata Safari/ Harrier

Both, the Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier are being offered with maximum discounts worth Rs 1 lakh and are offered with a 2.0L diesel engine that churns out a peak power output of 170 hp. The brand is working on facelift iterations of both SUVs that will be introduced in the country early next year.

6. Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is also being offered with total discounts worth up to Rs 75000 on the W8 (O) trim and is offered with three engine options – 110 hp, 1.2L turbo petrol, 131 hp, 1.2L turbo petrol, and 117 hp, 1.5L turbo diesel.

7. Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks is one of the most VFM offerings in the segment and is offered with two petrol engine options. While reports suggest that this SUV will soon be discontinued from the market, the brand is currently offering discounts worth up to Rs 70,000 on the Kicks.

8. Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is currently the only SUV in the brand’s line-up and is being offered with two engine options. The Japanese carmaker is offering discounts worth up to Rs 75,000 for new buyers of the Honda WR-V.

9. Honda City Gen-5

The Honda City Gen-5 is one of the most comfortable, premium, and reliable offerings in the segment and is known for its superior in-cabin experience when compared to most of its rivals. The brand is currently offering discounts up to Rs 75,000 with the new Honda City 5-gen this month.

10. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso is one of the most affordable offerings in the brand’s line-up and is offered with a 1.0L petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 67 hp. The buyers can also opt for an optional CNG powertrain. Having said this, the brand is offering maximum discounts worth Rs 75,000 with the new S-Presso.

11. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is also offered with maximum discounts and benefits up to Rs 75000 in the country and shares its powertrain options with the S-Presso.

12. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo

The Grand i10 Nios Turbo is one of the most powerful hatchbacks in the segment and is powered by a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that churns out a peak power output of 100 hp and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The brand is offering maximum discounts worth Rs 1 lakh for buyers of the Grand i10 Nios Turbo this month.