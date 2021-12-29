Best Year-End Discounts (Dec 2021) On Cars Before New Year Price Hike

Here, we have the best deals and discounts available on cars this month, before vehicles become even more expensive in 2022

The next year is just about to begin, and along with it will come price hikes all across the Indian car market! Plenty of carmakers have already announced that they shall be increasing the prices of their cars in January 2022, so if you are planning to buy a new car, better do it now! A few cars also have some brilliant discounts on offer currently, the best of which we’ve detailed below.

Mahindra Alturas G4 has a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500. M&M is also giving free accessories on the SUV, worth Rs. 20,000.

Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 on the Duster (all variants expect RXZ 1.5L). An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh are available as well here. A corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and a rural bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also being offered, only for select customers, but both cannot be availed together.

On Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 (RXT trim only) is available on the MY2021 models, while the same is worth Rs. 25,000 (except RXE trim) on MY2020 models. The MPV also gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 25,000 and a loyalty discount of Rs. 10,000. Renault is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000 on it, but both cannot be availed together.

As for Maruti S-Cross, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on it right now. Other than that, Maruti Suzuki is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on its current flagship model.

Best Year-End Discounts On Cars In India – 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Renault Duster Up to Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 (+ loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh) Renault Triber Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000) Maruti S-Cross Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Safari/Harrier Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000

Whereas, Tata Safari & Harrier offering Rs. 20,000 as cash discount & Rs. 40,000 as exchange bonus along with dealer level discount ranging between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 35,000 depending upon stock and variants availability.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel versions. There is no cash discount on the CNG version of the hatchback. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on it.