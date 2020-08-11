Best SUVs In India Priced Under Rs 1 Crore (On-Road)

With a budget of Rs 1 crore, you can choose from a range of five-seat and seven-seat luxury SUVs in the Indian market

SUVs have today on to become the most favourable body-type of passenger vehicles, and their popularity doesn’t seem to slow down a bit. While mass-market SUVs have a very high demand in India, many still believe that a majority of them aren’t actually true SUVs considering the fact lack of off-roading capability, size restriction etc.

However, if the sky is the limit, you can surely get a proper Sports Utility Vehicle that will help you go anywhere, while being cocooned in a plush cabin, with some of the best features that you can imagine in a car, at your disposal.

Here is a list of the top 5 luxury SUVs that you can buy in India under Rs 1 crore (on-road) –

1. BMW X5

The X5 is currently one of the most luxurious SUVs in the country, and the second most premium SUV retailed by BMW, right after the flagship X7. The current-gen X5 was launched in the Indian market about a year ago, and is currently priced between Rs 74.9 lakh and Rs 84.4 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the foreign-spec X5 gets an additional third row of seats, the X5 sold here in India is a strict five-seater. However, the seats can be compensated by its equipment list which consists of Laser LED headlamps, multi-functional seats with massage function, a four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a similarly sized touchscreen infotainment system, a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system and much more.

2. Volvo XC90

The XC90 is Volvo’s flagship offering globally, and it is currently retailed in India at a starting price of Rs 80.9 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 1.31 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). If you’re on a budget of Rs 1 crore, you can choose either the D5 Momentum or the D5 Inscription variant.

Both these trims draw power from the same 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 238 PS of maximum power, along with 480 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels with the help of an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as standard.

3. Land Rover Defender

Land Rover had launched the new-gen three-door Defender 90 as well as the five-door Defender 110 in India earlier this year, with prices starting from Rs 69.99 lakh, and Rs 76.57 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) onwards respectively.

The Defender retains its predecessor’s go anywhere ability, while packs in a lot more modern tech than before. Both the 90 and 110 variants draw power from Land Rover’s P300 2.0-litre petrol engine rated at 300 PS/400 Nm, mated to a torque converter automatic transmission.

The Defender gets an Electronic Air Suspension, which lets you select from an access height of 40 mm below the normal ride height, to 145 mm extended ride height for extreme off-road conditions. Other aids like an All Wheel Drive system, Electronic Active Differential, All Terrain Progress Control, Electronic Traction Control further help it build its case of being one of the best SUVs.

4. Mercedes-Benz GLE

The Mercedes-Benz GLE received a new-gen model in the Indian market at the beginning of this year, and while it was initially launched with a sole diesel powertrain, the German automaker went on to introduce a petrol engine as well as a more powerful diesel engine for the SUV in June.

The SUV is currently available in four variants, i.e. 300 d, 450, 400 d and 400 d Hip Hop Edition, priced at Rs 73.7 lakh, Rs 88.8 lakh, Rs 89.9 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

The current engine options include a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine (245 PS/500 Nm); a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine (330 PS/700 Nm); as well as a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (367 PS/500 Nm). The transmission duties are taken care of by a 9-speed auto gearbox as standard.

5. Land Rover Discovery

While the Land Rover Discovery is the oldest model on this list, it is still a pretty popular offering in the country, thanks to its practicality, rugged build, off-roading capabilities, as well as the superior quality of its British craftmanship.

As of now, the Discovery is offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 300 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The SUV has a 7-seat layout, but with the second and third-row folded down, it opens up 2068 litres of boot space.

The Discovery has a 3,000 kg towing capacity, while the standard 207 mm ground clearance can be increased to 283 mm with the help of the Electronic Air Suspension, which also lends it a wading depth of 900 mm. Land Rover currently retails the Discovery between Rs 75.59 – 87.99 lakh (ex-showroom).