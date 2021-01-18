Best SUV discounts In January 2021 – Maruti Brezza To Mahindra Alturas

Check out all the best discounts and offers on SUVs in the Indian market, available during this New Year, i.e. January 2021

SUVs are gaining popularity among buyers with the passing of each day. Some manufacturers have been offering some great deals and discounts on them, to helps boost sales. For this month (January 2021), there are a few impressive offers available on SUVs in our market.

On the Mahindra Alturas G4, a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh is available. The vehicle is out of stock in a lot of dealerships though, so be sure to check in with your nearest showroom. Apart from that, and exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 16,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 20,000 are available.

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the Harrier, on all variants except XZ+, XZA+, Dark Edition, and Camo Edition. An exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available, regardless of the variant. Nissan Kicks is currently available with a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, along with an additional loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Ford India is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the EcoSport, with an additional 6,000 discount on older MY2020 vehicles. For existing Ford owners, there is a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, or buyers can exchange their old Ford car for a bonus of Rs. 20,000. For non-Ford car owners, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 7,000.

On Mahindra XUV500, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the higher trims (W9 and W11), while on the lower trims (W5 and W7), the same is worth Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,500 are also available, along with free accessories worth Rs. 10,000.

Top Discounts on SUVs – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefit (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 16,000 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Tata Harrier Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Nissan Kicks Rs. 10,000 Rs. 50,000 + 0 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000) Ford EcoSport Up to Rs. 21,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 + 0 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000) Mahindra XUV500 Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,500 (+ free accessories worth Rs. 10,000) Renault Duster Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 (+loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and free AMC package) Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000

Renault Duster is available with various benefits, depending on the variant; there is a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 (on all Turbo MT trims + Turbo RXZ CVT), an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 (on all trims except Turbo RXE), and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 (Rs. 20,000 on Turbo RXE trim) on offer. Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Brezza, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.