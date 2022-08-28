Best Selling Royal Enfield Bikes In July 2022 – All Details

The RE Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 were the best-selling Royal Enfield bikes in India in July 2022

Royal Enfield is getting extremely popular as a brand and is offering an extremely lucrative portfolio for buyers in India. If you are also planning to buy a new Royal Enfield bike, here is a list of the top 5 best-selling Royal Enfield bikes in India that you should check out.

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2022 Sales

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 was recently launched in India and was the best selling bike in the brand’s line-up. The Classic 350 now boasts a new J-Series engine, better features, and a new J-Platform that makes it a much-improved bike than before. The brand sold a total of 24,947 units in July 2022.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 July 2022 Sales

Soon due for a major update, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the second best-selling bike in the brand’s line-up and boasts strong looks in addition to a reliable and powerful engine. A total of 12,200 units were sold in the country last month. The brand will soon be launching the next-gen model of the Bullet 350 soon.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 July 2022 Sales

The Meteor 350 was the first bike to be based on the new J-platform and offers a premium and feature-rich package to buyers. The new Meteor 350 was the third best-selling bike in the country and a total of 12,000 units were sold in July 2022.

Models Sales Royal Enfield Classic 350 24,947 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 12,200 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 12,000 Royal Enfield Himalayan 3,310 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 3,246

Royal Enfield Himalayan July 2022 Sales

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most affordable adventure bike in the brand’s portfolio and boasts an extremely capable and promising package for buyers. A total of 3310 units of the Himalayan were sold in the country in July 2022.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 July 2022 Sales

The Interceptor 650 is one of the most expensive and powerful Royal Enfield bikes in India and offers a great package for buyers. The bike was the fifth best-selling bike in India and a total of 3246 units were sold in the country last month.