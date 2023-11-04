Best Selling Cars in India According to Fuel Type – Jan to Sep 2023

Explore India’s best-selling cars by fuel type, in the first nine months of 2023, from the Maruti Swift in petrol to the Tata Tiago EV

The Indian automotive market is a dynamic landscape, constantly evolving to meet the diverse needs of consumers. Apart from the traditional petrol and diesel cars, we’ve seen the rise of alternate fuels (like CNG), green energy (electricity), and hybrids.

Let’s take a look at the best-selling vehicles for each segment:

1. Maruti Swift – Reigning Supreme in the Petrol Segment

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be a crowd favourite, with a staggering sales volume of 1,38,571 units from January to September 2023. What’s even more impressive is that this compact hatchback maintains a remarkable 7% market share among petrol cars. It’s a testament to the enduring popularity of the Swift in the petrol-driven passenger car segment.

2. Mahindra Bolero – Dominating the Diesel Market

In the diesel segment, the rugged Mahindra Bolero has found its stronghold, with 81,344 units sold in 2023 so far, capturing an impressive 16% market share. The Bolero has carved a niche for itself, especially in semi-urban and rural markets, where the demand for diesel-powered vehicles still remains strong.

3. Maruti Wagon R – Ruling the CNG Segment

Known for its practicality, Maruti Wagon R maintains its dominance in the CNG segment, with 66,406 units sold. Notably, it claims a 17% market share among CNG cars in India. It’s a popular choice among fleet operators in urban areas, where CNG infrastructure is well-established. Even private vehicle owners are opting for CNG cars, thanks to the rising fuel costs.

4. Tata Tiago – Leading the Electric Revolution

Tata Tiago EV has emerged as the best-selling battery electric vehicle (BEV) in India, with 29,237 units sold and a significant 41% market share among electric cars. This showcases the growing demand for affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market, emphasizing the nation’s shift towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation options.

5. Toyota Innova Hycross – Hybrid Excellence

Toyota Innova Hycross, despite its higher price range, is leading the strong hybrid segment in the Indian car market, with 26,698 units sold. This shows that Indian consumers are increasingly accepting and appreciating hybrid technology, underlining its appeal and potential for growth.

It should be noted that in nascent segments like BEV and HEV, top-selling products like the Tiago EV and Innova Hycross dominate as the competition is low and rivals are slow to catch up. In contrast, the other categories have existed for longer and have strong competition.