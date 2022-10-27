Best Selling Bikes Costing Rs 1-2 Lakh In Sep 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, Classic 350

A number of bikes across the segments including Streetfighters, retro-naked, faired and cruisers are on sale in the Rs 1-2 lakh bracket in India

With the automotive market getting back into action, we are seeing a steady rise in the gross sales volumes every month and the two-wheelers segment is also showing swift progress across the segments.

The Pulsar 125 series continue to dominate the market and registered a total sales of 57,892 units in the month of September 2022. The bikes showed significant growth when compared to the previous month and offer a VFM and strong package for buyers looking for a non-nonsense premium commuter.

The Apache RTR range stood in the second position in terms of total sales and consists of bikes like the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, RTR 140 4V and the RTR 180 which are known for their strong performance and aggressive looks. The brand sold a total of 42,954 units of the Apache RTR in India last month.

Models August 2022 September 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 125 + NS125 53,153 57,892 TVS Apache RTR Range (TVS Apache RTR 160 2V + RTR 160 4V + RTR 180 + RTR 200 4V) 40,520 42,954 Honda Unicorn 25,051 36,161 Royal Enfield Classic 350 18,993 27,571 Bajaj Pulsar 150 28,335 24,442

Honda Unicorn continues to dominate the segment with its reliable and refined package and was the third best-selling bike in the Indian market. The brand sold 36,161 units of the bike in September 2022 as compared to 25,051 units in August 2022.

The total sales of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 were also up by 45.16 per cent in MoM sales and it remained the fourth best-selling bike in the Indian market in September 2022. For those wondering, a total of 27,571 units of the bike were sold in India last month.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 continues to draw strong attention in the market and stands as the fifth best-selling bike in India in September 2022. The brand sold a total of 24,442 units last month. The total sales in August 2022 however stood at 28,335 units.