Best School Buses On Sale In India – Tata, Mahindra, Force, SMLI & More

Check out our list of the top ten school buses that are available in India, ranging from microbuses to hefty 60-seaters

April is here, and it’s time for a new school year to begin. Students and their parents aren’t the only ones who have to shop for school supplies, school administration has to do it too! Now that offline classes have begun almost everywhere, school buses need to be up and running again. To all academic administration departments, we have one piece of advice- thoroughly check up all your buses, and if needed, replace them. With the emission norms tightening, you might have to do it soon.

Here, we have listed the top ten options that should be considered, if the need to purchase a new school bus arises. However, the prices are extremely varied and dynamic, so be sure to call up the respective dealerships for more info.

1. Tata CityRide Skool

Tata Cityride Skool is a great option for a dependable and comfy school bus. It is available in multiple seating capacities, ranging from 21 to 61 people, including the driver. Depending on the size, there are multiple diesel engine options on offer – a 2.9-litre unit, a 3.3-litre unit, a 3.6-litre unit, a 4.5-litre unit, and a 5.2-litre unit.

2. Tata Starbus Skool

For schools or operators who have bigger requirements than what’s offered above, there’s the Tata Starbus Skool series. There are multiple seating configurations available here, ranging from 22 seats to 61 seats (with driver included). The engine options on offer include a 2.9L diesel engine, a 3.3L diesel engine, a 3.6L diesel engine, a 4.5L diesel engine, and a 5.2L diesel engine. The 3.6L mill and 5.2L motor have CNG options available as well.

3. Tata Winger

Tata Winger, on the other hand, is for operators working on a smaller scale of operations. It is available in 14-seater, 19-seater, and 22-seater versions (with the driver included). Regardless of the chosen seating configuration, the microbus is available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine (100 PS and 200 Nm), which is much more fuel-efficient than other options.

4. Ashok Leyland Sunshine

Ashok Leyland Sunshine is a great value package overall. It is powered by a 3.9-litre diesel engine, good for 136 PS and 450 Nm. It is offered in 32-seater, 39-seater, and 49-seater variants (including the driver), available in either 3×2 or 2×2 seat rows.

5. Mahindra Cruzio

With Cruzio, Mahindra & Mahindra offers the perfect bus for small to medium scale operations. Buyers can choose between multiple variants, with seating capacity ranging from 19 to 36 people. It is powered by a 3.5-litre diesel motor, which generates 126 PS and 375 Nm. This engine is decently powerful and extremely frugal for its class.

6. Mahindra Cruzio Grande

If you like Mahindra Cruzio but feel like it’s a little too small, then worry not! M&M also has Cruzio Grande in its lineup, which is capable of seating between 50 to 73 people, also counting the driver. Similar to its smaller sibling, Mahindra Cruzio Grande is powered by a 3.5-litre diesel engine, but it is more powerful, belting out 140 PS and 525 Nm.

7. Eicher Starline

Eicher Starline series is also a great option for small and medium operations. There are multiple seating options on offer here, ranging from a capacity of 27 to 52 people. The powerplant choices on offer include a 3.3-litre diesel engine (122 PS and 350 Nm), which comes with a CNG option (116 PS and 360 Nm) on select variants, and a 3.0-litre diesel engine (143 PS and 400 Nm).

8. SML Isuzu Prestige School Bus

SML Isuzu (formerly Swaraj Mazda Ltd) also has a few school bus models on sale in the Indian market, and Prestige is one of the most popular nameplates in this market space. Buyers can choose between multiple seating options, ranging from a capacity of 17 to 52 people (including the driver). Powering SML Isuzu Prestige is a 3.5-litre diesel engine, with 102 PS and 315 Nm on tap.

9. Force Traveller School Bus

Force Motors is a popular manufacturer of commercial people carriers in India, and its school bus options are quite varied. For small operations, the brand offer Traveller School Bus, which is a microbus available in 14-seater, 15-seater, 17-seater, 18-seater, and 21-seater variants. Under the hood, the vehicle gets a 2.6-litre diesel mill, which belts out 115 PS and 350 Nm.

10. Force Traveller Monobus

Force Motors also has a medium school bus on sale, named Traveller Monobus, which is available in 34-seater and 50-seater versions (inclusive of the driver). Interestingly, it gets the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as its microbus sibling, which generates 115 PS and 350 Nm.