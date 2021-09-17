Best Midsize SUV Discounts In September 2021 – XUV500, Harrier, Duster

Here, we have listed the best deals and discounts in the Indian market available on midsize SUVs this month, i.e., September 2021

In the Indian car market, the SUV space has shown the largest growth of all. The midsize SUV segment is really popular these days, and due to stiff competition, a lot of carmakers are offering some attractive deals this month, to keep the footfall in their dealerships high. If you had a new SUV on your wishlist, then check out the deals listed below.

Mahindra XUV500 is slated to be officially discontinued after the launch of the XUV700. Currently, the manufacturer is offering massive deals on it; the W7 and W9 trims get a cash discount of Rs. 1.28 lakh, while the same on W11 trim is worth Rs. 1.80 lakh. An exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,500 are also on offer.

On Renault Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 are on offer. Select customers can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural bonus of Rs. 15,000, both of which cannot be clubbed together. Also, loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh is available on the SUV.

Nissan Kicks has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on the 1.5L petrol variants. On the 1.3L turbo-petrol variants, the cash discount and exchange bonus are worth Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 70,000, respectively. A corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is available as well, along with an additional bonus of Rs. 5,000 upon online booking.

On Tata Harrier, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are being offered. Apart from that, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available as well, on all variants except the Dark and Camo Edition models.

Best Midsize SUV Discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra XUV500 Rs. 1.80 lakh Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 6,500 Renault Duster Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 (+ loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh) Nissan Kicks Rs. 15,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 upon online booking) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 25,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 7,500

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on its flagship, the S-Cross, this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 7,500 are also being offered on it.