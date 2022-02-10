Best Midsize SUV Discounts Feb 2022 – Skoda Kushaq To Tata Harrier

Midsize SUVs are extremely popular in India, and this February, a few of them have some extremely attractive discounts on offer

The popularity of SUVs continues to rise in the Indian car market. Indian buyers love good deals, and a lot of SUVs are available with good offers and discounts right now. If you are planning to purchase a new midsize SUV this month, then you should definitely check out the deals listed below.

Renault Duster has a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 available, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. Loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 1.10 lakh are also available on it. For farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members, the manufacturer is offering rural benefits, worth Rs. 15,000, which cannot be clubbed with the corporate discount.

Tata Harrier has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, but only on the older MY2021 models. The MY2022 models don’t get any cash discount. An exchange bonus is on offer as well (on both MY2021 and MY2022 models), worth Rs. 25,000 on Dark Edition variants, and Rs. 40,000 on other variants. Additionally, corporate discounts are also available on it.

As for Maruti S-Cross, it has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also available on the Maruti SUV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Volkswagen Taigun, a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 is being offered on the MY2021 models. On MY2022 models of the VW SUV, the cash discount is lower, worth up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the variant.

Midsize SUV Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 (loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 Tata Harrier Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 (standard variants)/Rs. 25,000 (Dark Edition) + corporate discount available Maruti S-Cross Rs. 15,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Volkswagen Taigun Up to Rs. 60,000 0 Skoda Kushaq Up to Rs. 60,000 0

Skoda Kushaq has the same deals on offer as VW Taigun. It gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 60,000 on MY2021 models, and up to Rs. 15,000 on MY2022 models, depending on the chosen variant.