Best Midsize SUV Discounts [Dec 2021] – Maruti S-Cross To Tata Harrier

Discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.4 lakh are available on midsize SUVs in the Indian market this month (December 2021)

In India, the popularity of SUVs has been steadily increasing for the last few years. More and more buyers are opting for these, as SUVs are way more practical than hatchbacks and sedans. To further attract customers, carmakers in India are offering some lucrative deals, and here, we’ve listed the best discounts available on midsize SUVs in December 2021.

Renault is offering some massive deals on the Duster this December. A cash discount of Rs. 50,000 is available on it (all variants except ‘1.5L RXZ’), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 (or rural bonus of Rs. 15,000). Apart from that, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh is also available on it.

Maruti S-Cross is the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s flagship model, and this month, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on it. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also being offered on the S-Cross, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Nissan Kicks, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 is available on the 1.3L turbo version. The less-powerful 1.5L version gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. All variants of the Nissan SUV get a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Mahindra Scorpio doesn’t have a cash discount on offer this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. Also, free accessories are being offered here – worth Rs. 5,000 on ‘S3+’ trim and Rs. 15,000 on ‘S5’ trim.

Best discounts on midsize SUVs – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Renault Duster Up to Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 (+ up to Rs. 1.10 lakh) Maruti S-Cross Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 15,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Up to Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000 Mahindra Scorpio Nil (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 15,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Harrier 20,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000

Tata Harrier coming with Rs. 20,000 cash discounts on offer right now. There are other deals available on it too, consisting of an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.