Best Hatchback Discounts November 2021 – Maruti Alto To Tata Tiago

Here, we’ve detailed the best discounts and offers available on hatchbacks in the Indian car market this month (November 2021)

Hatchbacks currently rule the Indian car market, thanks primarily to their affordability and low running costs. The competition is tough though, and to attract buyers, carmakers are offering some alluring discounts on their hatchbacks this month, the best of which we’ve listed below.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The same is worth Rs. 20,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants, while the CNG version gets no cash discount. On all variants of the i10 Nios, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available.

On Maruti Alto, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the Std, Std (O) trims, while the same on the remaining petrol variants is worth Rs. 25,000. There is no cash discount on the CNG version though. All variants of the Alto have an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On the Santro, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the base ‘Era’ trim, and of Rs. 25,000 on the remaining petrol variants. The CNG version doesn’t get any cash discount. All variants of the Santro get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Renault Kwid is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 (except on the ‘0.8L RXE’ variant), and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus is also available here, worth Rs. 10,000 on the 0.8L variants and 15,000 on 1.0L variants. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available. For farmers and gram panchayat members, a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000 is being offered, but it cannot be clubbed with the corporate discount.

Best Hatchback Discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Renault Kwid Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Tata Tiago Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

On Tata Tiago, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are on offer this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the XT and XT(O) trims, while the same on other trims is worth Rs. 10,000.