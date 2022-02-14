Best Hatchback Discounts In February 2022 – Wagon-R To Grand i10 Nios

Here, we have listed the best offers and discounts available on hatchbacks in the Indian car market this month (February 2022)

The Indian automobile industry has been braving through a sales slump since 2019, with brief periods of recovery every now and then. However, market experts are hoping for a major recovery this year, and to push sales, many automakers are offering some interesting discounts right now.

The majority of Indian car buyers still prefer hatchbacks, mainly because of their affordability. To further entice buyers, many hatchbacks also have some interesting deals and offers available right now. If you wish to check out these discounts, keep reading ahead!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants. The CNG variants of the hatchback have no cash discounts available. All variants of i10 Nios get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 (Rs. 5,000 on MY2022 models).

On Maruti Wagon-R, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available on the 1.2L variants, and of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.0L variants. The CNG variants don’t have any cash discount on offer. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on it.

Datsun Go has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On its little sibling, redi-GO, buyers can get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Best Hatchback Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Maruti Wagon-R Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun redi-GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 15,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 3,000

As for Maruti Alto, it has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer on the ‘Std’ trim. On other variants, the hatchback gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The CNG variants of Alto have no discounts on offer.