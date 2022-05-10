Best Discounts On SUVs In May 2022 – Nissan Kicks To Tata Harrier

Check out the highest discounts and benefits available on SUVs in the Indian market this month, i.e., in May 2022

SUVs are extremely popular in the Indian car market, and carmakers have been paying a lot of attention to this market space in recent years. To keep things competitive and attract more buyers, several SUVs are available with alluring deals and discounts right now. Here, we’ve listed the top five SUVs with the best discounts on offer in May 2022.

Nissan Kicks gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the 1.5L petrol version, and of Rs. 4,000 on the 1.3L petrol version. All variants of the SUV get a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. Nissan is also offering an online booking bonus on it, worth Rs. 2,000 on the 1.5L variants and Rs. 5,000 on the 1.3L variants.

Tata Harrier doesn’t have any cash discount on offer right now, but it does get a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 this month. Apart from that, the Tata SUV is available with an exchange bonus, worth Rs. 40,000.

On Volkswagen Taigun, no official cash discount is available this May. However, the VW SUV does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 20,000. Also, buyers can choose to get a 4-year maintenance package at a discounted price.

As for Skoda Kushaq, there is no cash discount on offer on it as well. That said, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available here though, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. A free 4-year maintenance package is also being offered by Skoda here.

Highest SUV discounts in May 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 40,000 + online booking bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 0 + Rs. 10,000 Tata Harrier 0 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Volkswagen Taigun 0 + discounts on 4-year service package Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 20,000 Skoda Kushaq 0 + free 4-year service package Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Maruti S-Cross Rs. 12,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a cash discount of Rs. 12,000 on offer this month, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is currently available on it.