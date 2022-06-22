Best Discounts On Sedans [June 2022] – Aura, Ciaz, City & More

Here, we have listed the best benefits and discounts available this month (June 2022) on sedans in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, sedans are not as popular as some other car body styles, like SUVs and hatchbacks. However, they still remain desirable, thanks to their novelty factor, which attracts sophisticated buyers. If you are planning to buy a new sedan this month, then be sure to check out the discounts below.

Hyundai Aura gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. On the 1.2L petrol variants, the same is worth Rs. 10,000, while on the CNG variants, there is no cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are also being offered in it.

On Maruti Ciaz, there aren’t any cash discounts on offer this month. However, the NEXA sedan does have an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 available right now, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Honda City (fifth-generation version) has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 available. It also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. For existing Honda customers, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available, and additionally, an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 is being offered if an old Honda car is brought in for exchange.

Buyers can also choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 5,396 instead of the cash discount on the new-gen Honda City. As for Maruti Dzire, it has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer currently. Apart from that, it gets a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 as well, to sweeten the deal.

Best Discounts On Sedans – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda City (5th generation) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,396) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 5,000 (and loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus Rs. 7,000) Maruti Dzire Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 (and loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000)

Honda’s sub-4-metre sedan – Amaze – has no cash discount and exchange bonus on offer this June. However, it does get a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. For existing Honda owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered on it right now.