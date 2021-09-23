Best Discounts On Sedans In September 2021 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze

Here, we have listed the best discounts and offers available this month (September 2021) on sedans in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, hatchbacks and SUVs currently dominate the sales charts. In recent times, the popularity of sedans has fallen considerably, however, there are still plenty of takers. To ensure sales figures stay up, many carmakers are offering great discounts this month. If you wish to purchase a new sedan, then be sure to check out the deals listed below.

On the Amaze (pre-facelift model), Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the ‘S MT’ variant, and of Rs. 5,000 on ‘V MT’ and ‘VX MT’ variants. Buyers can choose to get free accessories (worth Rs. 24,044 on S MT, and Rs. 5,998 on the V MT and VX MT) instead of the cash discount. An exchange bonus is also available, of Rs. 15,000 on S MT and of Rs. 10,000 on the V MT and VX MT grades.

The Amaze also has a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on offer. For existing Honda car owners, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are also being offered. However, these discounts are only for the petrol version, not the diesel version.

Hyundai Aura has a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on offer, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants. The 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel variants get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while the CNG variants don’t get any. Exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available, regardless of the variant.

Tata Tigor has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer. As for Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on it.

Best Sedans Discounts – September 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze (pre-facelift) Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth up to Rs. 24,044) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus & Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus for existing Honda owners) Hyundai Aura Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda City (5th Gen) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,708) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 (+ Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus & Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus for existing Honda owners)

On Honda City (fifth-gen model), buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 10,708. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 8,000 are also available. Existing Honda car owners can avail a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 as well.