Best Discounts On Sedans In October 2021 – Maruti Dzire To Honda City

Here, we have listed five sedans available in the Indian market that have the highest discounts on offer in October 2021

In the Indian market, sedans used to be extremely popular until a few years ago. Now, their popularity has been dwindling as buyers are steadily migrating towards SUVs. Still, there are plenty of sedan buyers in our country, and to cater to them, carmakers are offering some interesting discounts and deals this month.

Hyundai Aura gets different cash discounts on different grades – Rs. 35,000 on 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants, and none on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 are also being offered here.

On Honda City, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is on offer, but buyers can choose to opt for free accessories worth Rs. 21,505 instead of that. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 8,000 are available on it.

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on its sole sedan in the Indian market, the Tigor. Along with that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000 are also available on the vehicle.

On Maruti Dzire, a cash discount of Rs. 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are being offered. Apart from that, select buyers can also avail a corporate discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on the little Maruti sedan this October.

Best Discounts On Sedans – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Honda City Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 21,505) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 8,000 Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 7,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Maruti Ciaz 0 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000

As for Maruti Ciaz, there is no cash discount available on it this month. However, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 on the vehicle, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

The above-mentioned discounts and offers can vary between different states, so be sure to inquire with your local dealerships as well.