Best Discounts on Sedans in January 2021 – Tata Tigor To Honda Civic

Check out all the best deals and discounts on sedans in the Indian market, which one can avail during January 2021

These days, sedans have been losing out to SUVs in terms of sales and popularity in the Indian market. However, carmakers in our country are offering some interesting discounts to make them more appealing to customers. The biggest cash discount is available on the Honda Civic – Rs. 2.2 lakh on the diesel variants, and Rs. 1 lakh on the petrol ones. However, the car has been discontinued in India, so the availability is quite limited.

On Ford Aspire, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 (or Rs. 21,000 on older MY2020 vehicles). There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 available, if you bring in an old Ford car, otherwise, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 7,000. There’s a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 on offer as well, but only if the exchange bonus has not been availed.

Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the Tigor, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. On the Hyundai Aura, there is a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L diesel models, of Rs. 30,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol, and none on the CNG variant. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on the car, regardless of the variant.

Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the regular variants of the Amaze. On the Amaze Special Edition, the discount is worth Rs. 7,000, while on the Exclusive Edition, it is worth Rs. 12,000. There is an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer on all trims, and on the MY2020 stock, buyers also get free warranty for 4th and 5th year.

Honda City (5th generation) is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and on the older MY2020 cars, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available as well. On all Honda cars, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 or an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 (for existing Honda Car customers) is also available.

Best Discounts on Sedans – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount) Honda Civic Up to Rs. 2.2 lakh 0 + 0 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 + loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000) Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 3,500 + Rs. 5,000 Honda Amaze Up to Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 + loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000) Ford Aspire Up to Rs. 21,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 + 0 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000) Tata Tigor Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda City (5th Gen) Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 + loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000) Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the Ciaz. Apart from that, the sedan gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 as well, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000.