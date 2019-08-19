Best Discounts On Sedans In August 2019 – Ciaz, Rapid, Civic, Dzire

With the arrival of compact and mid SUVs, sedans are no more the preferred body type for many, a reason why companies are offering hefty discounts

While the hatchback segment rules the Indian car industry, the sedans have been a driving force too, acting a more premium alternative to the hatchbacks, as most people move to sedans from hatchbacks as their second buy. However in the last 5 years, compact and Mid-SUVs have merged as the clear preference for many second-time car buyers, or in many cases, even the first-time car buyers.

This has led to the immense downfall of sedans and only a few cars are seeing good sales. Combined with the ongoing sales crunch, the sedan segment is under immense pressure. Hence many carmakers are offering hefty discounts and here’s a list-

Hyundai Elantra – Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh

Hyundai Elantra might be one of the best-looking sedans but is not able to gather many buyers. Hyundai is offering hefty discounts of up to Rs 1,25,000 in cash and Rs 75,000 exchange bonus on the premium sedan.

Toyota Corolla Altis (2018 Model) – Discounts Upto Rs 1.9 Lakh

Another premium sedan, the Toyota Corolla Altis is the best seller in its segment but has failed to attract many buyers in recent times. Toyota is offering cash discounts up to Rs. 1,20,000, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 50,000 corporate discount on the Corolla Altis. However, these are applicable only on 2018 models to clear the inventory.

Toyota Corolla Altis (2019 Model) – Discounts Upto Rs 1.6 Lakh

Even the new model year Toyota Corolla Altis is on discounts, although not as high as the previous year model. The 2019 model year Altis is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 90,000, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 50,000 corporate discount.

Toyota Yaris (2018 Model) – Discounts Upto Rs 1.69 Lakh

The smaller Toyota sedan launched last year and showcased at the Auto Expo first – the Yaris mid-size sedan couldn’t catch up with the competition like Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and is being offered with heavy discounts including Rs 1,24,000 cash bonus, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs 25,000 corporate bonus.

Skoda Rapid – Discounts Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh

A competitor to the Toyota Yaris, the Skoda Rapid has been doing better than the former mentioned car, but not as good as the rivals with one-fourth sales on M-o-M basis. To push the sales, Skoda is offering a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 1,50,000. This makes the Rapid a sweet deal for prospective buyers.

Volkswagen Vento Discounts – Upto Rs 1.14 Lakh

The Skoda Rapid sibling, Volkswagen Vento has always been known for the build quality but lacks in driving dynamics and features, the reason why Rapid outsells the Vento. Now Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to Rs 1,14,000 in cash to push the sales of the Vento.

Volkswagen Ameo DSG – Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Another Volkswagen on the list is the made for India compact sedan Ameo, that couldn’t keep up to the competition like Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is being offered with a heavy cash discount of Rs 1,00,000.

Hyundai Xcent – Discounts Upto Rs 95,000

The Volkswagen Ameo competitor was once considered among the big threes of the compact sedan segment including the like Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire but has been limited to the fleet sales only. Now Hyundai is offering a Rs 60,000 cash discount, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Honda Civic – Discounts Upto Rs 75,000

The newly launched Honda Civic is hailed as the best looking sedan and now gets as the diesel engine. After initial success, the sales have dried and Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (1.3 Diesel MT) – Discounts Upto Rs 70,000

Maruti Suzuki recently discontinued the 1.3-litre BS-IV diesel engine in the Ertiga and will continue to sell only the newly launched 1.5-litre diesel engine and likely to discontinue the 1.3L in Ciaz too soon. To clear the stocks, the company is offering Rs 30,000 cash discounts, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs 10,000 corporate bonus.