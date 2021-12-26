Best Discounts On Sedans [December 2021] – Ciaz, Dzire, City, Aura

Check out the best discounts available on sedans in India in December 2021, with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on offer

Carmakers in India are offering some really attractive deals and discounts on their vehicles this month. If you are eyeing the market for a new car, then now would be a great time to make that purchase. Here, we have listed the best discounts on offer on sedans in India this December.

Hyundai Aura has the best deals among all sedans in the Indian market. It gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants, but the CNG variants don’t get any. The cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants. Exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on the Aura.

On Maruti Ciaz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is being offered this month. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on it. Maruti’s other sedan offering, the Dzire, gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500.

Tata’s sole sedan in the Indian market – Tigor – is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Other than that, the homegrown manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 as well on it.

On Honda City (fifth-generation version), there’s a cash discount of Rs. 7,500, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 on offer. Buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 8,108 instead of the cash discount. Also, existing Honda car owners get additional benefits: a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000.

Best Discounts On Sedans – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Aura Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Ciaz Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Tata Tigor Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda City (5th Gen) Rs. 7,500 (or free accessories worth Rs. 8,108) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 8,000 (+ Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus for Honda car + Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus)

Sedans are more sporty-looking than other body styles, and are still a good status symbol if you wish to show off. However, hatchbacks are more affordable (usually) and crossovers/SUVs are more practical, which is why the popularity of sedans is on the decline in recent years.