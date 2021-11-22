Best Discounts On Premium Hatchbacks In Nov 2021 – Baleno To Altroz

Check out the best deals and offers available on premium hatchbacks this month (November 2021) in the Indian car market

Although SUVs have been steadily gaining popularity in the Indian car market, hatchbacks continue to have a dominant share. Premium hatchbacks have managed to find a lot of takers in our country, especially the people who want lots of features and punchy performance in a compact package.

Maruti Baleno has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer this month. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the hatchback, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500.

On Honda Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available. Buyers can choose to opt for free accessories worth Rs. 12,417 instead of the cash discount. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 (Rs. 10,000 in exchange for a Honda car) and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available as well. For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also on offer.

As for Hyundai i20, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available, limited to the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT and 1.5L turbo-diesel MT variants.

Toyota Glanza (rebadged Maruti Baleno) is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,000. An exchange bonus is also on offer here, worth Rs. 18,000 on the ‘V MT’ trim, Rs. 10,000 on the ‘G MT’ trim, and Rs. 8000 on all other trims.

Top premium hatchback discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Maruti Baleno Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,417) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Hyundai i20 Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 10,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Toyota Glanza Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 2,000 Tata Altroz 0 0

Tata Altroz doesn’t have any official deals and discounts at the moment, unfortunately. The hatchback was updated with a new engine option and a few new features early this year, and it is enjoying decent sales success in our market, so the manufacturer has opted not to provide any offers.