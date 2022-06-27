Best Discounts On MPVs [June 2022] – Renault Triber To Kia Carnival

This month, i.e., in June 2022, a few extremely attractive discounts and benefits are available on MPVs in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, MPVs have been steadily gaining popularity these days. A lot of people looking to buy comfy, all-rounder, and practical family cars are now considering purchasing MPVs over other body styles. If you’re planning to buy one as well, check out the best discounts and deals on MPVs listed below.

Mahindra Marazzo is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the M2 trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on other trim levels. Other than that, it gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 as well, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

Renault Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 5,000, both of which cannot be availed together. For existing Renault customers, a loyalty bonus is also available, worth up to Rs. 44,000.

There are no cash discounts available on the Mahindra Bolero MUV this month. That said, buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 8,000 on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Apart from that, free accessories worth Rs. 6,000 are also being offered on Bolero.

On Kia Carnival, there are a few free accessories on offer on select variants, along with some other dealer-levels deals. Datsun Go Plus has officially been discontinued in the Indian market, and leftover stock at dealerships should be available with massive discounts and deals. We suggest reaching out to your nearest dealership to know if they have any in their stockpile.

A few new MPVs are set to launch in the Indian market soon, including a turbo-petrol version of Renault Kiger, new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Rumion (rebadged Maruti Ertiga), among a few others. The arrival of new models should help make things a little more competitive in different segments.