Best Discounts On MPVs [December 2021] – Renault Triber To Marazzo

Check out the best deals and discounts on offer on MPVs in India, ranging from pocket-friendly Renault Triber to luxurious Kia Carnival

December 2021 is a great time to purchase a new car. Most manufacturers plan on increasing their car prices in January, so booking a car prior to the start of a new year can save buyers from inflated car prices. Also, vehicles are usually available with some attractive year-end discounts right now. Here, we have the best deals and offers available on MPVs in India this month.

On Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the MY2021 model (RXT trim only). On the pre-MY2021 models, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is being offered on all trims except RXE. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate bonus of Rs. 10,000 (or rural discount of Rs. 5,000), and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available on the Triber.

Datsun Go Plus has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer this December. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available on it. There is no corporate discount on offer though on the Datsun MPV.

Mahindra Marazzo is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on ‘M2’ trim. On the ‘M4+’ and ‘M6+’ trims, the discount is a little lower, at Rs. 15,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the MPV, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200.

As for Mahindra Bolero, it doesn’t have any cash discount on offer this month. However, the manufacturer is offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on it. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,200 is being offered as well on the Bolero.

Best Discounts On MPVs – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Renault Triber Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000) Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + nil Mahindra Marazzo Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,200 Mahindra Bolero Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Kia Carnival Dealer-level discounts Up to Rs. 1.8 Lakh

Kia Carnival gets a few dealer-level discounts this month, so be sure to get in touch with your nearest Kia dealership if you wish to know more. All other MPVs on sale in the Indian market currently have no official deals and discounts on offer. These include Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Toyota Innova Crysta.