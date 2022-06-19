Best Discounts On Hatchbacks [June 2022] – Kwid, Swift, Tiago & More

Here, we have listed the best deals and discounts available on hatchbacks in the Indian market this month (June 2022)

In the Indian car market, the hatchback segment is expected to shrink significantly in terms of sales volume in the near future. However, it remains extremely relevant right now, attracting tens of thousands of buyers every month. If you wish to purchase a hatchback this June, be sure to check out the discounts listed below.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L petrol variants, while the same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the 1.2L petrol variants. The CNG variants do not have any cash discount on offer. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 are available on all variants of the car.

On Maruti Ignis, a cash discount of Rs. 23,000 is being offered, but only on the manual transmission variants. All variants of the hatchback have an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 available this month, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti Suzuki is also offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 this month on Celerio. The little hatchback also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. However, the CNG version of Maruti Celerio has no deals and discounts on offer right now.

On Tata Tiago, buyers can avail cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on select variants (XZ trim and above). An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. These deals are only for the petrol variants, not the CNG variants of the Tata hatchback.

Best Discounts On Hatchbacks – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Up to Rs. 23,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Tiago Up to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Renault Kwid Rs. 5,000 (and loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000) Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 (or rural bonus) Bonus: Massive dealer-level discounts available on Datsun GO & redi-GO

Renault Kwid has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus is also available, worth Rs. 15,000 on the 1.0L variants and Rs. 10,000 on the 0.8L variants. There’s also a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000 on offer, but both cannot be availed together.

Bonus: Datsun GO and redi-GO have officially been discontinued in India, and discounts worth up to Rs. 40,000 are available on them. Dealerships are offering additional discounts as well.