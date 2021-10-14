Best Discounts On Hatchbacks In October 2021 – Hyundai Santro To Renault Kwid

Check out our list of five hatchbacks that have the best discounts on offer in the Indian market this month (October 2021)

Diwali festive season is just around the corner, and carmakers are preparing for a sales bonanza next month. However, before that, a few manufacturers are offering some attractive deals and discounts on a few of their vehicles, to keep the sales numbers up. Here, we have listed the best discounts on hatchbacks in the Indian market this October.

Hyundai is offering a cash discount worth up to Rs. 35,000 on the Grand i10 Nios, depending on the variant selected. The manufacturer is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Nios this month.

Maruti S-Presso is available with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, but only on the petrol variants. There is no cash discount on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also being offered on the little crossover hatchback, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On Hyundai Santro, a cash discount of up to a maximum of Rs. 25,000 is available, different on different variants of the hatchback. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered on it.

As for Maruti Alto, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on the petrol variants, but the same is worth nil on the CNG variants. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available as well here, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Best Discounts On Hatchbacks In India In October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Hyundai Santro Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Maruti Alto Up to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Renault Kwid Up to Rs. 10,000 Up to Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 65,000)

Renault Kwid gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000, depending on the variant chosen. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 are also available. Renault is also offering massive loyalty discounts, worth up to Rs. 65,000, on the little hatchback.