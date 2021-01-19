Best Discounts On Hatchbacks In Jan 2021 – Maruti S-Presso, Kwid, Figo

Keep reading ahead to learn about the best deals and offers on hatchbacks in India, available during January 2021

Even though SUVs are steadily gaining popularity in the Indian market, hatchbacks still dominate the sales charts. The relatively lower price, lower running costs, smaller dimensions, etc., make them great for everyday use in India. Car manufacturers in India are currently offering some brilliant discounts on hatchbacks, the best of which we’ve listed below.

On the Honda Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 is available, but only on the Model Year 2020 cars. On the MY2021 stock, the discount is worth Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also being offered on the car.

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol variants of the Grand i10 Nios, while all other models get a discount of Rs. 5,000. An exchange bonus worth Rs. 10,000 is also available, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Ford Figo currently has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 available on MY2020 vehicles, and of Rs. 21,000 on MY2021 cars. Existing Ford customers can avail either a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 (for an old Ford car), while non-Ford owners get an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000.

Maruti S-Presso is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. These offers are the same on the Maruti Celerio as well; it gets a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

On the Renault Kwid AMT variants, there is a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 on offer. On the MT variants, the cash discount and exchange value are lower, both at Rs. 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available, regardless of trim. As for the Datsun Go, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.