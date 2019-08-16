Best Discounts On Hatchbacks In August 2019 – Alto, Santro, Celerio & More

We have compiled a list of the best discounts on hatchbacks in the month of August 2019 with benefits as high as Rs 95,000.

The Indian auto market is going through the roughest patch in 2 decades and the sales have slumped to a tune of 30 percent on a year-on-year basis. Every car maker in India is hit by this sales decline and to revive the sales, automakers have urged the government to offer corrective measures. However, the immediate solution to revive the sales is the heavy discounts that many carmakers are offering in August. Here’s a list of the hottest discounts on the hatchbacks in August 2019.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 – Upto Rs 95,000 Benefits

The popular Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback will be launched on 20th August in a new-gen avatar and will be called the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. To clear the remaining units, Hyundai is offering massive discounts to a tune of Rs 95,000 including Rs 60,000 cash and Rs 35,000 exchange benefits.

2. Volkswagen Polo – Upto Rs 80,000 Benefits

Volkswagen is celebrating 10 years of Polo in India, but the premium hatchback is not doing that good in the market, although it was the only brand last month not to register a loss. To counter the dropping sales, Volkswagen is offering hefty discounts upto Rs 80,000, which includes cash benefits along with exchange and loyalty bonus.

3. Mahindra KUV100 – Upto Rs 72,850 Benefits

Although a micro-SUV, the Mahindra KUV100 competes with the hatchbacks because of the pricing and size. However, the KUV100 hasn’t got much buyers ever since it was launched. Now Mahindra is offering benefits upto Rs 72,850 including 35,000 cash discounts, Rs 5,000 accessories and Rs 29,000 exchange bonus.

4. Datsun Redi Go 1 Litre – Upto Rs 65,000 Benefits (AMT) / Rs 58,000 Benefits (Manual)

Nissan is going through the worst phase in India, with sales falling as much as 50 percent on a monthly basis. The budget arm of the Nissan is not performing well either and the brand is offering its entry-level Redi Go hatchback with discounts as high as Rs 65,000 for the AMT version and Rs 58,000 for the manual version. These discounts include Rs 25,000 cash discount and Rs 12,000 exchange bonus.

5. Maruti Celerio – Upto Rs 56,500 Benefits

The auto industry’s sales decline with the slump in Maruti Suzuki’s sales, India’s largest car manufacturer whose share declined below 50 percent for the first time in many months. The Celerio hatchback, one of the worst-performing Maruti car is being offered with discount as high as Rs 56,500 to negate the downfall. This discount is on CNG variant, while the Celerio AMT and the Celerio Manual are being offered with discounts upto Rs 52,500.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Hyundai Grand I10 Rs.60,000 Rs. 35,000 Volkswagen Polo Up To Rs. 80,000 Mahindra KUV 100 Rs. 35,000 + Free Accessories Worth Rs. 5,000 Rs. 29,000 Datsun Redi GO (AMT) Up to Rs. 65,000 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs. 34,000 + Rs. 2,500 (Corporate discount) Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (AMT) Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 2,500 (Corporate Discount) RS. 20,000 Hyundai Santro Rs. 15,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Rs. 30,000 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 5,000 (Corporate Discount) Rs. 25,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000

6. Maruti Alto K10 AMT – Upto Rs 52,500 Benefits

Another Maruti Suzuki on the list is the most sold vehicle in India, the entry level Alto hatchback that is being offered with discounts as high as Rs 52,500. This discount is applicable on the K10 AMT model which includes Rs 30,000 cash benefits and Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

7. Hyundai Santro – Upto Rs 50,000 Benefits

The Hyundai Santro compact hatchback was launched recently in a new avatar, but couldn’t catch the fancy of the buyers as much Hyundai intended. To revive the sales, Hyundai, the second largest manufacturer in India gets discounts worth Rs 50,000 including an exchange bonus by exchanging cars like the old Eon and Santro.

8. Maruti Suzuki Ignis – Upto Rs 50,000 Benefits

Another Maruti Suzuki on the list is the premium hatchback Ignis launched through the Nexa range of dealerships. The Ignis is not among the most successful Maruti products and is being offered with benefits worth Rs 50,000 including Rs 20,000 cash benefits and Rs 25,000 exchange bonus.

9. Honda Jazz – Upto Rs 50,000 Benefits

Last on our list is the Japanese car manufacturer Honda, with the premium hatchback Jazz. As compared to the rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, the Honda Jazz has not been able to perform well and the company is offering discounts upto Rs 50,000 on the hatch.