Best Discounts On Compact SUVs [June 2022] – Vitara Brezza To Nexon

Here, we have listed the best deals and discounts available on sub-4-metres SUVs in the Indian market this month (June 2022)

Compact SUVs are extremely popular in the Indian car market right now. People have been lining up in droves to purchase them, and there are multiple options available in this segment, with more to be added in the future. If you are planning to purchase a compact SUV as well, then be sure to check out the discounts listed below.

Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a cash discount worth up to Rs. 13,800 (depending on the variant chosen) on its compact crossover – XUV300. An exchange bonus of Rs. 18,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 on select variants.

As for Maruti Vitara Brezza, it has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer right now, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500. It should be noted that its next-generation version (2022 Brezza) is set to launch on June 30.

Renault Kiger has no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer. It does get a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a loyalty bonus (for existing Renault customers) of up to Rs. 55,000. The corporate discount and rural bonus cannot be availed together.

On Honda WR-V, there is no cash discount available right now. It does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 though. Honda’s compact SUV has a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 7,000.

Best Discounts On Compact SUVs – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 13,800 (free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 18,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Renault Kiger 0 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 55,000) 0 + Rs. 10,000 (or rural bonus) Honda WR-V 0 (loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 + loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Nexon 0 0 + up to Rs. 5,000

Tata Motors is offering corporate discounts on Nexon, worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel variants. However, it has no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer this month.