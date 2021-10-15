Best Discounts On Compact SUV In Oct 2021 – Maruti Brezza To Kiger

Check out the best deals and offers available this month (October 2021) on sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market

The compact SUV segment is the most competitive space in the Indian car market right now. Buyers can’t get enough of them, and carmakers are rushing to offer everything they can offer in these sub-4-metre packages. To attract even more customers, manufacturers are offering some lucrative discounts on compact SUVs this month, and the best deals are listed below.

Mahindra XUV300 has a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on offer, depending on the chosen variant. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available. The manufacturer is also offering free accessories worth up to Rs. 5,000 on it.

As for Honda WR-V, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories of up to Rs. 12,158. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available here. Existing Honda car owners get additional benefits, like a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000.

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer this month. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500 on select variants for some corporate buyers.

As for Tata Nexon, there is no cash discount on it this October. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available, but only on the diesel variants. For select buyers, corporate discounts are being offered, worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel variants.

Best Discounts On Compact SUV – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 15,000 (+ free accessories of up to Rs. 5,000) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 loyalty bonus + Rs. 9,000 additional exchange bonus for existing Honda car owners) Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 2,500 Tata Nexon 0 Up to Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 95,000)

Renault Kiger does not have a cash discount or exchange bonus on offer, but there are a few other deals available here. Select buyers can avail a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 on it (or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000), and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 95,000 is available for existing Renault customers.