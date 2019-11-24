Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and Baleno complying with BSVI emission standards are offered with massive discounts this month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) began introducing BSVI compliant models in April 2019 and over the months, the largest carmaker in the country has been expanding its reach rapidly. Despite being new to the domestic market, they could not shy from the discount spree.

The automobile industry has been witnessing massive sales slowdown throughout 2019 and the only way of recovery, at least partly, is to offer big discounts and benefits even for the popular cars and the companies are doing just that to garner new audience.

In November 2019, the entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is sold with Rs. 33,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount adding to a total of Rs. 53,000 benefits. The Wagon R, on the other hand, comes with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000.

Models November 2019 Discount Maruti Alto 800 BS6 33K Cash + 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Discount Maruti Wagon R BS6 20K Exchange Bonus + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Swift BS6 20K Cash + 20K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Dzire BS6 25k Cash + 20K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Maruti Baleno BS6 Rs 20K Cash (Sigma) / Rs 15K Cash on other Variants + 15K Exchange + Rs 5000 Corporate Hyundai Grand i10 Nios No Discount Kia Seltos No Discount Maruti S Presso Ertiga XL6 BS6 No Discount

It includes Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The BSVI compliant Swift gets Rs. 45,000 benefits. The hatchback is offered with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount in the month of November 2019.

The Swift’s sedan sibling, Dzire, is retailed with up to Rs. 50,000 benefits (Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus). The Baleno sticking by BSVI standards is sold with up to Rs. 40,000 benefits including Rs. 20,000 cash discount on Sigma variant or Rs. 15,000 cash discount on others, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus.

The other notable BSVI models launched this year are third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Jeep Compass Trailhawk, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. They do not offer any discounts just yet!