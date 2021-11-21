Best Compact SUV Discounts November 2021 – Maruti Brezza To Tata Nexon

Check out the best deals and discounts on offer this month (November 2021) on sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market

The sub-4-metre SUV segment is the hottest space in the Indian car market at the moment. Not only does it attract a lot of buyers, but carmakers are also focusing heavily on this segment, which is why the competition here is really tough. This November, there are a few attractive discounts available on compact SUVs, and here, we’ve detailed the best ones.

Mahindra XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the variant chosen. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000, and free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 are on offer as well.

On Honda WR-V, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 or free accessories of Rs. 6,058. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 (Rs. 9,000 for an old Honda car) and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it. Existing Honda car owners also get a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Vitara Brezza this month. Apart from that, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the SUV.

On Toyota Urban Cruiser, which is a rebadged Vitara Brezza, there are no cash discounts or corporate discounts on offer this November. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on it.

Best compact SUV discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 15,000 (and free accessories worth Rs. 5,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Toyota Urban Cruiser 0 Rs. 15,000 + 0 Tata Nexon 0 Rs. 15,000 (all diesel variants except Dark edition) + up to Rs. 5,000

Tata Nexon doesn’t have any cash discount on offer, although corporate discounts are available on it – worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel variants. Also, on the diesel variants of the Nexon (except Dark edition), an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also being offered.