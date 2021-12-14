Best Compact SUV Discounts [Dec 2021] – Vitara Brezza, Nexon, Kiger

Check out the best offers and discounts being offered this month (December 2021) on sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market

In the Indian car market, the compact SUV segment is currently the hottest space. Customers are flocking towards it in droves, and consequently, carmakers are paying a lot of attention here. As such, there are plenty of options to choose from in this segment. To further attract customers, some brilliant year-end discounts are available on compact SUVs this month, and here, we’ve listed the best offers.

This December, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on its compact SUV – Vitara Brezza. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also available on the little Maruti crossover, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

On Mahindra XUV300, a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000 is available, depending on the chosen variant, along with free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on it.

Tata Nexon doesn’t have any cash discount on offer, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on its diesel variants (all trims except Dark Edition variants). A corporate discount is being offered as well, worth Rs. 3,000 on the petrol variants and Rs. 5,000 on the diesel variants.

On Renault Kiger, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer this month. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 (or a rural bonus of Rs. 5,000) and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. Of course, corporate/rural benefits are available to select customers only.

Best Discounts On Compact SUVs – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Mahindra XUV300 Up to Rs. 30,000 (+ free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 4,000 Tata Nexon Nil Up to Rs. 20,000 + up to Rs. 5,000 Renault Kiger Nil Nil + Rs. 10,000 (+ loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000) Honda WR-V Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 (+loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 + additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000)

As for Honda WR-V, it doesn’t get any cash discount this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being offered on it. For existing Honda car owners, there are a few other benefits, like a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000.