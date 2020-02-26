Best 7 Features Of 2020 Hyundai i20, India Launch In Festive Season

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will come with several segment-first features that will make it one of the most advanced cars in its segment. We list out the top 7 features

The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Elite i20 is only a few months away and the new car has already been revealed digitally. The new hatchback will make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, where it will woo the show-goers with several segment-best features. Here’s our pick of 7 best features of the new i20.

1. Large-size screens

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will come with two 10.25-inch screens. One of this will be for the digital instrument cluster, while the other will a touch-sensitive infotainment unit. The screens will have a unified look, something that we have already seen in much costlier cars. The touchscreen unit will offer smartphone connectivity, navigation, audio and telephone controls.

2. Bose audio system

The advanced touchscreen infotainment unit of the new Hyundai i20 will work in tandem with a high-end Bose Audio System that will make the aural experience totally sublimely. The audio unit will feature eight speakers, including a sub-woofer.

3. Bluelink Connected Car Apps

The Bluelink connected car technology debuted in India on the Venue and will be even found on the Elite i20. This will make the new hatchback enjoy a direct advantage over the Baleno, which, in comparison, doesn’t benefit from the connected apps suit. The Bluelink technology of the new i20 will offer features like remote sensing, remote engine start-stop, geo-fencing, real-time traffic, details of fuel stations/parking areas, speed camera detection and weather updates. However, it remains to be seen if all of these would be made available in the country.

4. 48-volt mild hybrid system

We first saw the mild-hybrid technology making it to the affordable end of the market on Maruti Suzuki cars. Today, the DUALJET variant of the Baleno comes with the company’s SHVS mild-hybrid technology and is the only vehicle in its segment to have this system. Soon, however, even the i20 will have a mild hybrid technology in the form of a 48-volt unit. This will result into lower fuel consumption and emissions.

5. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control

The 2020 Hyundai i20 will feature Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) which can adjust the vehicle speed based on the upcoming road conditions. This is possible as the cruise control of the vehicle works in tandem with the navigation data.

6. eCall

This is a mandatory safety feature in all cars being sold in Europe since 31 Marhc 2018. It allows the occupants of a vehicle make free 112 emergency calls at the press of a button. Also, in case of a road accident where airbags are deployed, the system automatically connects to the emergency response services. The vehicle information and location is then shared with the response team. This helps them arrive at the scene of mishap at the earliest and commence rescue missions.

7. Semi-autonomous parking

The last feature on our list of best 7 features of Hyundai Elite i20 is Semi-autonomous parking, which makes parking the vehicle easier and more convenient. The new model feature Parking Assist system that works through a range of sensors and software to make parking into tight spaces easy for the drive.