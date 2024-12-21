Besides Maruti, Hyundai & Toyota, More Brands To Introduce Hybrid Cars In India

Brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Toyota and MG are expected to launch new hybrid SUVs in the coming years

In the new calendar year, several carmakers are preparing to bring new hybrid SUVs to the market. Chief among them are Maruti Suzuki and Toyota as their respective midsize five-seater SUVs, the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, will receive three-row siblings likely in the first half of 2025. Both six- and seven-seater layouts could be on offer.

The three-row Grand Vitara was caught testing for the first time a few days ago but to everyone’s surprise, the test prototype took styling inspiration from the e Vitara. Thus, we can expect the SUVs to be positioned in a more premium manner compared to their five-seater siblings. While a host of electric cars are slated to launch in 2025, the hybrid car space will see plenty of action too but in a gradual manner.

Reports indicate that Maruti Suzuki could introduce the mid-life update to the Fronx, powered by an in-house developed strong hybrid system ensuring a claimed fuel efficiency of over 30 kmpl. The MHEV Fortuner is also a strong contender for India. Top-selling car producers such as Mahindra and Tata Motors have previously acknowledged the importance of alternate fuels and hybrid solutions as well.

JSW MG Motor is firmly committed to expanding its electric vehicle portfolio in India while hybrid vehicles are also being studied for local debut. Hyundai is speculatively developing a new premium SUV for the Indian market. It is expected to arrive in dealerships within the next two and a half years. Codenamed Ni1i, the upcoming model will position itself between the Tucson and the recently updated Alcazar.

Production has been planned to take place at Hyundai’s Talegaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra. The upcoming Hyundai SUV will compete with models like the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari, leveraging a fuel-efficient strong hybrid powertrain as a key advantage. It might share its underpinnings with the long-wheelbase Tucson sold in China, which measures 4.68 meters in length.

Positioned above the Alcazar, the new model is expected to offer a bigger cabin while targeting a more premium price segment. Globally, the Tucson already features a 1.6-litre petrol hybrid engine and a plug-in hybrid variant, which could influence the powertrain options for this new offering.