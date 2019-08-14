Benelli TRK 251, Leoncino 250 Scrambler To Launch In India Soon

After the Leoncino 500, Benelli Motorcycles is set to launch the TRK 251 and the Leoncino 250 Scrambler in India soon

Benelli has been on a turnaround for the Indian market in the form of a new partner and new, more aggressive plans across several segments. As part of this, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle brand had recently launched the TRK 502 and the TRK 502 X in India and has been seeing constant interest around these motorcycles, especially the latter.

Recently, the company launched the Leoncino 500 in India which uses the same engine as the TRK 502 but packs it in a more Scrambler-styled package. The motorcycle was launched at a price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Now, though, the company seems to be ready for its next chapter which will include smaller capacity motorcycles. As part of this, as per a report by ET Auto, the company will be launching the Leoncino 250 Scrambler and the TRK 251 ADV motorcycle in the Indian market by the end of this year.

Assembled in India through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, both of these motorcycles will be some of the most aggressively priced models on sale by the brand as it is expected to be priced around the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Upon launch, the Leoncion 250 will compete against the likes of the KTM Duke 250 and the Honda CB300R and the TRK 251 will be competing against the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Just like the Benelli TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500, both the smaller siblings – the TRK 251 and the Leoncino 250 will share the same engine. In this case, it is going to be a 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that churns out 25.8 bhp of power and 21.2 Nm of torque.

This engine, which will come with fuel-injection, will be mated to a 6-speed transmission. Other hardware will include upside-down front forks, a monoshock rear suspension, dual-channel ABS, tubeless tyres, twin disc brakes and a Trellis frame holding all of it together. On top of all this, Benelli will also be upping the total dealership count in the country to 60 which will span across 60 cities.