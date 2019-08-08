Benelli To Launch Royal Enfield 350 Rival Imperiale 400 During Festive Season

Benelli Imperiale 400 will rival directly against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Jawa Classic and the Jawa 42 and launch expected later this year

Benelli has recently launched the Leoncino 500 in India priced at Rs 4.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom). At the launch event, Benelli officials have also thrown some light on their upcoming product launches.

Benelli will likely launch the much anticipated Imperiale 400 cruiser in India during the upcoming festive season while they also have plans to launch two smaller capacity motorcycles with a displacement of 250cc towards the end of this year.

For those of you who are not aware, the upcoming Imperiale 400 is a retro-styled cruiser that will rival directly against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa motorcycles. Benelli officials feel that the Imperiale will be a hit amongst in India because Indian buyers do not have a lot of options in the 300-350cc segment.

Benelli is also trying to localize the components to make the motorcycle pricing competitive. Benelli will likely price the upcoming Imperiale 400 around Rs 2-2.30 Lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

The Benelli 400 is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder SOHC engine with fuel injection. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 19 bhp of peak power at 5500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. The retro-styled cruiser uses a double-cradle steel tube frame underneath and depends on a telescopic fork at the front and a dual shock absorber at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are performed by disc brakes on both ends while a dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The cruiser has a kerb weight of 200 kilograms and a tank capacity of 12 litres.

Like we already mentioned earlier, the Imperiale 400, will likely be followed by 250cc variants of the TRK and Leoncino motorcycles which will be more accessible to the people. Both the TRK 500 and Leoncino 500 are now available in India powered by a bigger 500cc, twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The Imperiale 400 will be the seventh product that will be launched in India by Benelli after they partnered with Mahavir group.