Benelli TNT 300 Naked Café Racer By Ranger Korat Looks Aggressive

The Benelli TNT 300 features a custom made café racer styled headlamp cowl and a custom rear tail section to elevate its appeal

The TNT 300 twin-cylinder naked motorcycle from Benelli does not need any introduction. This is the cheapest Benelli that you can buy in India at this moment. Recently a Thailand based custom modification shop Ranger Korat built a café racer based on the TNT 300 and to be quite honest the custom motorcycle looks aggressive from every possible angle.

As far as the changes are concerned, the motorcycle gets a custom made front café racer styled cowl that goes well with the overall theme of the motorcycle. It also gets an aftermarket LED headlamp unit that replaced the stock halogen headlamp of the motorcycle. The custom motorcycle features a restyled fuel tank as well that goes well with the café racer theme of the bike. The exposed red frame, however, has been kept untouched.

Ranger Korat has also restyled and built a custom tail section for this particular motorcycle. The stock split seats of the motorcycle now have been replaced with a custom made rider seat while the pillion seat has been covered with a cowl. The custom made tail section too gets an aftermarket LED taillamp as well.

To give the custom TNT 300 a proper café racer ergonomics the stock footpegs are repositioned and pushed towards the rear while it also gets an aftermarket clip-on handlebar. The Benelli TNT 300 also gets a custom short front and rear fenders while it also features an aftermarket exhaust setup as well. Lastly, the motorcycle also features a custom glossy grey paint finish and some custom stickers as well.

There are no major changes made to the hardware, the custom TNT 300 café racer is still powered by the same 300cc, four-stroke, parallel twin-cylinder, DOHC motor. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 37.6 bhp of peak power 10,000 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.

The motorcycle relies on a 41 mm upside-down forks towards the front and swingarm with lateral shock absorbers with spring preload adjustment towards the rear. The motorcycle depends on disc brakes on both ends to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider.

