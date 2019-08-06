Benelli Leoncino 500 Retro Styled Scrambler Launched From Rs 4.73 Lakh

The Benelli Leoncino 500 Retro styled scrambler motorcycle is offered with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard

Benelli has launched the much anticipated Leoncino 500 scrambler in India priced at Rs 4.79 Lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Leoncino has now commenced officially. The buyers can book the motorcycle online or at any Benelli dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. The recently launched scrambler takes its styling cues from the ‘Lion Club’ models of the 1950s and ’60s era but is a modern motorcycle under the skin.

The Leoncino 500 has a total of three variants for sale in the International market which includes the Standard, Trail and Sport variants. India gets the standard variant as of now but Benelli might introduce the other two models as well later depending on the market response.

The Leoncino standard variant is a road-biased model while the trail is more an offroad focused trim that features offroad spec tyres and an engine bash guard. The sport model, on the other hand, is a café racer styled trim.

The Benelli Leoncino scrambler is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, twin-cylinder motor that also does duty on the TRK 502. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 47.6hp of peak power at 8,500rpm and 45Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. The Leoncino uses a tubular steel trellis frame and is fitted with a thick 50mm USD fork at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear.

The motorcycle depends on a 320mm dual disc at the front with four-piston brake callipers and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. It gets a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider. The standard motorcycle has a kerb weight of 207 kilograms.

As far as the styling is concerned, the Leoncino 500 scrambler gets a retro theme. The motorcycle has been fitted with a round full LED headlamp set up towards the front, a single pod fully digital instrument cluster, and a curvy duel tone fuel tank. The motorcycle gets a well-padded single-piece seat and a neat looking tail section that goes well with the scrambler theme of the motorcycle. The Leoncino 500 is offered with a five-year unlimited-kilometer warranty as standard.